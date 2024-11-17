News & Insights

Evolution Energy Minerals Welcomes New CEO George Donne

November 17, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited (AU:EV1) has released an update.

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited has appointed George Donne as their new CEO, bringing over 20 years of mining industry experience to the role. Donne’s expertise in corporate finance and strategic growth is expected to drive the company’s Chilalo Graphite Project from financing to production, with a strong focus on sustainable practices. His appointment marks a pivotal step in Evolution’s aim to enhance shareholder value and advance its portfolio.

