Evolution Energy Advances Chilalo Project Amid Leadership Changes

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited (AU:EV1) has released an update.

Evolution Energy Minerals is advancing its Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania, with site preparations underway and strategic investor discussions ongoing. Recent board changes and executive resignations have not deterred the company’s progress, as they secure additional financing, notably a $1.33 million investment from ARCH. Additionally, Evolution is exploring new mineral prospects at the Chikundo VHMS site, potentially enhancing their resource portfolio.

