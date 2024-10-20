Evolution Energy Advances Chilalo Graphite Project

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited (AU:EV1) has released an update.

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited is making strides in the development of its Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania, focusing on cost reduction and resource expansion to enhance project viability. The company is advancing towards a Final Investment Decision with strong backing from major investors and offtake partners. Additionally, Evolution is optimizing its logistics and power solutions to boost economic returns and minimize its carbon footprint.

