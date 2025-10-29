Evolution AB (EVVTY) Price Target Decreased by 11.42% to 92.59

The average one-year price target for Evolution AB (OTCPK:EVVTY) has been revised to $92.59 / share. This is a decrease of 11.42% from the prior estimate of $104.52 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $62.32 to a high of $160.86 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.10% from the latest reported closing price of $106.54 / share.

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolution AB. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVVTY is 0.36%, an increase of 51.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 79.82% to 333K shares.

Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 170K shares.

BBR ALO Fund holds 115K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GHTA - Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF holds 12K shares.

Sit Investment Associates holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 19.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVVTY by 18.50% over the last quarter.

Bmc Fund holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

