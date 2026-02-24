Evolution AB (EVGGF) Price Target Decreased by 11.70% to 73.88

The average one-year price target for Evolution AB (OTCPK:EVGGF) has been revised to $73.88 / share. This is a decrease of 11.70% from the prior estimate of $83.67 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $53.34 to a high of $127.08 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.39% from the latest reported closing price of $106.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolution AB. This is an decrease of 77 owner(s) or 27.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVGGF is 0.30%, an increase of 8.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.79% to 25,530K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,226K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing an increase of 77.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGGF by 437.20% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 3,998K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares , representing an increase of 44.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGGF by 116.91% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,763K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,988K shares , representing a decrease of 80.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGGF by 47.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,003K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares , representing a decrease of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGGF by 6.88% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,391K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGGF by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.