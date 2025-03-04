Evolus Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Evolus Inc. (EOLS) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$6.79 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$6.79 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$11.83 million, or -$0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.4% to $78.95 million from $61.00 million last year.

Evolus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$6.79 Mln. vs. -$11.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.11 vs. -$0.21 last year. -Revenue: $78.95 Mln vs. $61.00 Mln last year.

