Evolent Health, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH):

Earnings: -$429.13 million in Q4 vs. -$30.62 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.84 in Q4 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Evolent Health, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.38 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Revenue: $468.72 million in Q4 vs. $646.54 million in the same period last year.

