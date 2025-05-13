Evoke Pharma, Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$1.31 million, or -$0.51 per share. This compares with -$1.58 million, or -$2.09 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 77.5% to $3.080 million from $1.735 million last year.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.31 Mln. vs. -$1.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.51 vs. -$2.09 last year. -Revenue: $3.080 Mln vs. $1.735 Mln last year.

