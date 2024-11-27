News & Insights

Stocks

Evogene says Corteva terminates licensing agreement of Lavie Bio subsidiary

November 27, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

In a regulatory filing, Evogene (EVGN) announced that its subsidiary, Lavie Bio, received a notice of termination from Corteva Agriscience of the licensing agreement dated July 14, 2023 for bio fungicide lead candidates. This agreement is one of several collaboration programs between Corteva and Lavie Bio. According to the notice, Corteva decided to terminate the agreement without cause, as part of its internal review and strategic prioritization process, and to discontinue all activities related to the licensed technology. The termination will be effective ninety days from the date the notice was received. All other collaboration programs between Corteva and Lavie Bio continue as planned. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Lavie Bio received an initial payment from Corteva upon signing the agreement, which will not be repaid to Corteva because of the termination. Lavie Bio will regain all rights to the licensed technology and the lead bio-fungicide candidates. Lavie Bio intends to continue the development of its bio-fungicide pipeline, leveraging its proprietary computational predictive biology platform and its expertise in microbiome-based solutions for sustainable agriculture.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EVGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.