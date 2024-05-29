News & Insights

Evogene Innovates with AI in Life-Sciences

May 29, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Evogene (EVGN) has released an update.

Evogene Ltd. is at the forefront of pioneering new life-science products, leveraging the power of big data and AI to increase the probability of success in product development. With a focus on microbes, small molecules, and genomics, the company aims to revolutionize the fields of agriculture, food, pharma, wellness, and other industries by accelerating and optimizing the discovery and development processes. Evogene’s innovative approach promises to address the high costs and long timelines typically associated with bringing new life-science products to market.

