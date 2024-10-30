eVISO Enhances IT Platform for Market Shift

eVISO SpA (IT:EVISO) has released an update.

eVISO SpA has announced a major upgrade to its IT platform, boosting data handling capacity by four times, and enhancing speed and efficiency. This improvement prepares eVISO for the electricity market’s shift to 15-minute data intervals starting January 2025, promising better cost control and increased gross margins. These advancements aim to solidify eVISO’s competitive edge and readiness for market expansion.

