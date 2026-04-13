Evidence Builds: The AI Boom Remains Intact

Markets are at a crossroads as the conflict in Iran and tightening crude supply continue to introduce risks to broader economic performance. While geopolitical shocks are often short-lived, history shows they can evolve into deeper economic disruptions, with the 1973–74 oil crisis serving as a clear precedent.

Today, the US is far more insulated given its energy independence, making a domestic supply shock unlikely. However, the global economy is not immune. Higher oil and fuel costs still ripple through supply chains, pressuring business margins and weighing on consumer spending. If elevated energy prices persist, they will act as a meaningful drag on growth.

While I do think that this current environment will ultimately pass and the broader bull market will resume, it is worth noting that there is in fact existing risks of an economic slowdown.

Against this backdrop, one area of the market appears largely insulated is the AI infrastructure buildout. This theme has been front and center for several years, but it continues to show remarkable durability. Despite recent volatility and a period of lackluster index performance, many of the key players tied to data centers, semiconductors, and AI infrastructure have continued to gain ground.

Hyperscalers and enterprise buyers are still aggressively investing in advanced chips and scaling out massive data center capacity. The leading companies enabling this buildout continue to deliver strong revenue and earnings growth, and capital continues to flow into the space.

The persistence of this trend is evident across the ecosystem. Companies such as Equinix (EQIX), VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), Lumentum (LITE), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), and Comfort Systems USA (FIX) among others, each represent varying and critical components of the AI buildout, have held up better than the broader market. Nearly all carry top Zacks Ranks, strong forward growth expectations and several are already pushing to new highs, reinforcing the underlying strength of the theme.



Image Source: TradingView

Core AI Data Center Stocks Continue to Gain

Equinix, the largest data center REIT in the world continues to act as a direct proxy for global demand for compute and colocation. Shares are up roughly 36% year to date, significantly outperforming the broader market, and the stock carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. As hyperscalers and enterprises expand capacity, Equinix benefits from rising utilization, pricing power, and long-term contracts. It remains one of the cleanest ways to gain exposure to the physical backbone of the AI buildout, and its relative strength reinforces the durability of the trend.

Looking at theVanEck Semiconductor ETF andTaiwan Semiconductor stock,the demand for leading-edge semiconductors continues to accelerate, and it is clearly showing up in both price action and fundamentals. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF, which holds many of the key AI chip leaders, has surged to new highs and maintains a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating, signaling broad strength across the space.

At the center of this ecosystem is Taiwan Semiconductor, the world’s leading producer of advanced chips. The company is expected to grow earnings at more than 25% annually over the next three to five years, with sales projected to rise 31% this year and another 25% next year. These are exceptional growth rates for a company of its scale and point to sustained, outsized demand. Simply put, capacity at the leading edge remains tight, and TSM continues to operate as a critical bottleneck, and beneficiary of the global AI arms race.

Niche AI Companies See Shares Surge Too

Lumentum and Comfort Systems USA represent more specialized, but no less critical pieces of the AI infrastructure buildout, and both are seeing powerful momentum as demand accelerates across the ecosystem.

Lumentum has emerged as a key enabler of next-generation data transmission. As AI workloads scale, the need to move massive amounts of data at higher speeds has pushed a transition from traditional copper interconnects to photonics and optical networking solutions. Lumentum sits at the center of that shift.

The stock has surged nearly 10x over the past year and is up more than 100% year to date, reflecting both fundamental strength and increasing investor recognition. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings projected to jump 274% this year and another 96% next year, alongside sales growth of 77% and 68%, respectively. At this stage, the primary constraint appears to be capacity, demand is so strong that supply remains effectively sold out.

Comfort Systems USAhighlights another essential, and maybe overlooked, component of the AI buildout: cooling and ventilation. As data centers grow larger and more power-dense, thermal management becomes mission-critical. Comfort Systems, a leader in HVAC and mechanical services, has become a direct beneficiary of this trend. The stock holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating and continues to push to new highs, recently breaking out from a major bullish consolidation. Its strength underscores a broader point, AI infrastructure demand is not limited to chips and servers, but extends across the entire physical and operational stack.

How Should Investors Position in This Trend?

The key takeaway can be less about individual stock picks and more about the data signaling that the AI boom still has legs. Strength is being confirmed across multiple layers of the ecosystem, which is a sign of a durable trend.

While buying stocks at new highs can feel uncomfortable, breakouts, especially when supported by strong earnings and revisions, are often bullish signals of continued institutional demand.

That said, discipline remains critical. Investors should focus on risk management and diversification across both names and sub-themes within the AI buildout, as well as outside of this specific theme, rather than concentrating exposure in a single area.

In short, the trend remains intact, but how you participate matters just as much as recognizing it.

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Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.