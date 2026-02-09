EVI Industries, Inc. Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.370 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $1.129 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.4% to $115.294 million from $92.711 million last year.

EVI Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.370 Mln. vs. $1.129 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $115.294 Mln vs. $92.711 Mln last year.

