EVI Industries, Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter of $2.10 million

The company's earnings totaled $2.10 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $2.07 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.0% to $109.96 million from $90.15 million last year.

EVI Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.10 Mln. vs. $2.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $109.96 Mln vs. $90.15 Mln last year.

