EVI Industries, Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.04 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $0.96 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $93.538 million from $83.979 million last year.

EVI Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

