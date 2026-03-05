EVgo Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Increase Y/Y

EVgo Inc. EVGO reported a loss of 4 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 (ended Dec. 31), narrower than the loss of 11 cents reported in the year-ago quarter as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents.

The company registered revenues of $118.47 million for the reported quarter, up 75.5% year over year. The upside was primarily driven by a one-time ancillary contract closeout payment recognized during the quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $95.67 million.

Revenue Breakdown

Revenues from the Total Charging Network rose 37.3% year over year to $63.63 million, marking the company’s 16th consecutive quarter of double-digit charging revenue growth.Within that,retail chargingtotaled $35.78 million, up 22% year over year.Revenues from commercial charging were $9.33 million, rising 19% year over year.Revenues from OEM charging and network OEM totaled $6.53 million and $9.79 million, which increased 34% and 569% year over year. Regulatory Credit Sales declined 27% year over year to $2.2 million.

eXtend revenues totaled $23.69 million, which increased 33% year over year.

Ancillary revenues were $31.14 million, surging 899% year over year. The increase included a non-recurring ancillary contract closeout payment recognized during the quarter.

Operational Highlights

The company ended the fourth quarter with 5,100 stalls in operation, reflecting a 25% year-over-year increase. The total included 3,890 stalls on the EVgo public network, 140 stalls on the dedicated network and 1,070 stalls under the EVgo eXtend program. The company added more than 500 new DC fast-charging stalls during the quarter.

Network throughput reached 99 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in the fourth quarter, which rose 18% year over year, reflecting stronger network utilization. Average daily network throughput per stall increased 9% year over year to 292 kilowatt-hours per day.

EVgo added more than 93,000 new customer accounts during the quarter, bringing the total to 1.6 million accounts at quarter-end.

Financial Position

As of Dec. 31, 2025, EVgo had $151 million in cash and cash equivalents. EVgo reported long-term debt of $206.47 million, including $2.15 million classified as the current portion and $204.32 million as noncurrent long-term debt.

EVGO Provides 2026 Guidance

For 2026, revenues are expected to be in the range of $410 million to $470 million compared with $384 million reported in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is projected between a loss of $20 million and positive $20 million compared with $12 million reported in 2025. Total new stalls are expected to be in the range of 1,400-1,650 compared with more than 1,200 stalls added in 2025.

EVgo Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EVGO has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are RENAULT RNLSY,Modine Manufacturing MOD and Strattec Security STRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 14.4% and 176.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 34 cents and 18 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 21.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has improved 19 cents and 80 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 16.2%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved 85 cents and 48 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

