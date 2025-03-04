EVgo, Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - EVgo, Inc. (EVGO) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$35.61 million

The company's earnings totaled -$35.61 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$36.59 million, or -$0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.0% to $67.51 million from $49.99 million last year.

EVgo, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

FY25 Revenue Guidance: $340 Mln - $380 Mln

