Everything You Should Know About Earning A Master’s In Cybersecurity

Do you want to elevate your cybersecurity career to the next level? A master’s in cybersecurity can prepare you for a leadership role in the fight against cybercrime.

This article explains how to get started on the path to a cybersecurity master’s degree. Find out how to apply for programs, preview the topics you’ll study and discover what careers in cybersecurity you can pursue after you graduate.

What to Expect From a Master’s Degree in Cybersecurity

Before we get started, let’s ask the big question: What is cybersecurity? An interdisciplinary field, cybersecurity combines computer science and information technology (IT) knowledge with ethics, law, criminal justice and human behavior insights.

A cybersecurity master’s degree develops learners’ technical skills and deepens their understanding of the discipline’s importance. This degree may also help you land a lucrative cybersecurity salary. Payscale reports that master’s in cybersecurity graduates earn about $91,000 a year on average.

Classes

Cybersecurity master’s degrees typically entail 30 to 36 credits. Students usually begin with the degree’s required core courses. These introductory classes explore information security fundamentals and go over basic programming. Common core topics include network security, software security and cryptography.

Students may also take management courses and explore cybersecurity’s wider social, political and economic contexts.

Learners also delve into specialized topics through electives or concentrations. Elective courses may include digital forensics, cloud security, policy or cyber-physical systems.

Some master’s programs teach cybersecurity as a concentration within a broader major like computer science or computer engineering. Business-related majors like information systems, public administration and technology management can also incorporate a cybersecurity specialization.

Depending on the major, cybersecurity concentrations may focus on different aspects and applications of the subject. For example, a public administration master’s with a cybersecurity concentration may start with a public policy and management core before adding cybersecurity courses. An information systems program might pair cybersecurity coursework with business-focused classes.

Program Length

Most master’s programs take about two years to complete. However, since master’s candidates begin their studies with different experience levels and varying personal and professional obligations, program length can vary.

Students who pursue a competency-based degree can set their own pace, speeding through material they already know or slowing down if they need more time on a particular topic. For degree-seekers with outside commitments like work or family, part-time programs distribute the course load over a longer period. Some programs give enrollees up to five years to complete their studies.

If you are a current undergraduate in a computer science-related field, check to see if your school offers an accelerated bachelor’s-to-master’s cybersecurity track. These programs allow students to earn credit toward both degrees at once, often shortening the master’s program length to about one year.

Program Formats

Prospective master’s candidates can find cybersecurity programs on campus, online and in a hybrid format, which combines both delivery methods. As distance learning continues to increase in popularity, many students earn their master’s degrees in cybersecurity online.

Online master’s in cybersecurity programs offer flexible learning schedules that may make it easier to keep your job while studying. Distance learning also eliminates time-consuming commutes and allows learners to earn their degrees without having to relocate. Since most cybersecurity tasks are location-independent, and remote work is common in the field, online programs can also mimic many real cybersecurity work environments.

Master of Engineering vs. Master of Science

Master’s in cybersecurity degree programs can result in either an MS or an M.Eng. credential. MS programs are far more prevalent, but either degree type can prepare you for high-level cybersecurity positions.

An MS includes both research-oriented classes and professional skills training. This degree usually features a culminating project and can set up graduates for either career advancement or further study.

An M.Eng., on the other hand, focuses exclusively on professional preparation and typically does not include a final research project.

Common Courses in a Cybersecurity Master’s Degree

Before you apply, make sure your prospective programs cover the topics you most want to learn. Many schools teach the following courses, but remember that every master’s in cybersecurity program uses its own unique curriculum.

Cybersecurity Law and Ethics

This course focuses on how ethical and legal frameworks apply to the cybersecurity field. By exploring topics like privacy, freedom of speech and government regulation, students learn about information security’s role in society. This nuanced outlook can help learners become thoughtful, informed professionals able to provide responsible industry leadership.

Digital Forensics

Training in digital forensics enables cybersecurity professionals to uncover evidence of cybercrime. Also called computer forensics, this course teaches learners to extract, analyze, document and present digital evidence. Students learn to automate forensic analysis scripts and programs, collect evidence from various devices and use digital forensic concepts to prevent future threats. Course material may also cover legal principles and court testimony.

Network Security

A fundamental cybersecurity subfield, network security involves a multifaceted variety of rules, processes and configurations that safeguard network infrastructure. Network security practices draw on both hardware- and software-based strategies. This course examines secure network design principles. Topics covered may include threat mitigation approaches, applied cryptographic techniques and secure networking protocols.

Capstone Course

Master’s in cybersecurity programs often culminate in a capstone project or practicum. These experiences allow students to investigate current problems in the field, propose innovative solutions and gain firsthand experience with real-world cybersecurity applications.

Cybersecurity master’s degrees may also allow learners to undertake an independent research project or a master’s thesis. If you plan to pursue doctoral studies or a research-oriented career, these opportunities can help you prove your proficiency as a researcher.

How to Get Admitted to a Cybersecurity Master’s Program

Admission requirements vary by school but generally start with a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity or a related subject from a regionally accredited U.S. school. Application materials usually include official transcripts, resumes, personal statements and letters of recommendation. Many programs set a minimum GPA for admission, often 3.0.

Prerequisite Education and Experience

Admissions committees for cybersecurity master’s programs typically prefer candidates with undergraduate degrees in fields like computer science, mathematics, engineering, science or IT.

However, applicants without STEM-related degrees can sometimes qualify. Schools may still consider your application if you have IT certifications, completed relevant undergraduate coursework or have a professional background in IT. A cybersecurity bootcamp may help some candidates qualify. Some programs require three to five years of professional IT experience regardless of the applicant’s undergraduate major.

Students with extensive experience may be able to test out of some basic courses. Conversely, individuals without academic experience in the field may need to complete computer science prerequisites or bridge classes before enrolling in master’s-level coursework.

Standardized Exams

The two most common standardized graduate school admissions exams are the GRE and the GMAT. Cybersecurity master’s degree programs sometimes require applicants to submit scores from one of these tests. Universities may waive that requirement for some students, such as those with professional experience, high undergraduate GPAs or prior related graduate degrees.

Some programs do not require standardized test scores. The Covid-19 pandemic drove schools across the country to suspend exam requirements, and many have not yet reinstated the requirement. Some institutions have done away with standardized test requirements permanently in favor of more holistic admissions policies.

In some circumstances, such as if you have lower grades or a lacking IT background, it may be helpful to submit GRE or GMAT scores even when they are not mandatory.

What Can You Do With a Master’s Degree in Cybersecurity?

Is a cybersecurity degree worth it? In most cases, we’d say yes.

A bachelor’s degree is the minimum education requirement for most information security jobs. Earning a master’s can help you qualify for senior and research-oriented roles. According to labor market researcher Burning Glass Technologies, almost one-quarter of cybersecurity jobs require a graduate degree.

A cybersecurity master’s degree can help make you an outstanding candidate for IT positions such as those we list below.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Also known as information security analysts, cybersecurity analysts help keep an organization’s networks and data safe. Their duties include investigating and documenting breaches, monitoring networks for vulnerabilities and developing security solutions. Researching new threats and staying on top of industry trends are important parts of this job.

Payscale reports an average annual salary of over $77,000 for cybersecurity analysts as of September 2022. Analysts can benefit from industry certifications like Certified Information Security Systems Professional (CISSP)® from (ISC)2 and CompTIA’s Security+ and Cybersecurity Analyst credentials.

Cybersecurity Engineer

While cybersecurity analysts implement information security policies, protocols and systems, cybersecurity engineers design these systems. These engineers assess organizations’ security needs and devise solutions to meet those needs. These professionals need strong multitasking, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

According to Payscale, cybersecurity engineers earn an average of about $99,000 per year as of September 2022. Common certifications for these professionals include CISSP and Certified Cloud Security Professional, also from (ISC)2.

Information Security Manager

This leadership role focuses on overall security strategy. Information security managers develop, review and update organizational security systems and policies. They also oversee IT teams. Since these managers lead departments and report to executives, they need good communication and interpersonal skills.

Useful certifications for information security managers include the CISSP and ISACA’s Certified Information Security Manager® certification. These workers earn an average of almost $120,000 a year as of September 2022, according to Payscale.

Frequently Asked Questions About Master’s Degrees in Cybersecurity

Is a master’s in cybersecurity difficult?

It can be. Earning a master’s in cybersecurity requires strong math and computing skills. Coursework can be challenging and technical, but many students find it interesting and rewarding.

What do you learn in a master’s in cybersecurity?

Master’s in cybersecurity programs include foundational core courses and specialized electives. Core topics often include cybersecurity fundamentals, security systems, computing foundations and cybersecurity ethics.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.