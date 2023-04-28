Everything You Need To Know About No-Doc Business Loans

No-doc business loans may be a good option for entrepreneurs seeking fast access to capital without needing extensive documentation. Unlike traditional loans that require extensive document preparation to verify financials, no-doc business loans provide quick access to funds by simplifying the underwriting process. This can result in faster loan processing time, greater flexibility in application requirements and a more straightforward application process.

That said, most business lenders require some documentation for approval, so true no-doc business loans don’t exist. Even so, several types of business loans come with less rigorous document requirements than other more traditional forms of business financing.

What Are No-Doc Business Loans?

No-doc business loans are designed for entrepreneurs who don’t have the extensive financial documents lenders usually require. Also known as asset-based financing or alternative financing, no-doc business loans give small businesses access to capital without extensive documentation of their income and assets.

Instead, lenders base approval on factors such as customer credit history, collateral and the value of the borrower’s assets. Even though no-doc business loans are designed to eliminate the cumbersome documentation process, they still require some proof of revenue and credit score history. Therefore, while applying for a no-doc loan, providing sufficient information to the lender is crucial to avoid any last-minute surprises.

How Do No-Doc Business Loans Work?

No-doc business loans fund business owners who typically have difficulty securing financing through traditional banks. This type of loan offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to secure financing quickly and with less documentation than needed for a conventional loan.

When applying for a no-doc business loan, lenders usually require only basic information such as identification documents and proof of income or revenue. Applicants can also sign an asset security agreement that allows the lender to use collateral as a guarantee for loan repayment if the borrower defaults on their payments. This reduces the risk that comes with lending out money, allowing lenders to offer no-doc loans at lower interest rates.

4 Types of No-Doc Business Loans

No-doc business loans allow entrepreneurs to access capital quickly and without having to provide extensive documentation for their loan applications. While totally document-free business loans are rare or non-existent, there are financing options that come with less rigorous application requirements than traditional loans.

1. Short-term Business Loans

Short-term business loans typically cover immediate cash flow needs, like inventory or payroll expenses. These loans are usually repaid over three months to three years and come with higher interest rates than the best small business loans—often between 7% and 50%.

Due to their shorter repayment terms, short-term business loans typically come with high monthly payments that could become difficult to repay. Use a business loan calculator to determine how much you can afford to borrow before committing to loan terms.

2. Merchant Cash Advances

A merchant cash advance (MCA) is another form of short-term financing that can give businesses quick access to cash for immediate working capital needs. Unlike traditional lenders, MCA companies don’t rely on credit scores when assessing an applicant’s eligibility. Instead, they use the merchant’s credit card volumes as collateral and deduct repayments from future sales income.

Repayments are deducted directly from the merchant’s account, usually on a daily basis. Interest typically accrues based on a factor rate of 1.2 to 1.5. For this reason, MCAs are best for businesses with a high sales volume that can repay loans quickly.

3. Business Lines of Credit

Business lines of credit are revolving loans that allow businesses to draw from an approved limit as needed. Borrowers can use business lines of credit for ongoing and long-term cash needs such as equipment purchases or investments in marketing campaigns.

Business lines of credit typically come with lower interest rates than short-term loans (starting around 3%). However, interest is only charged on the balance you use, not the full credit line.

4. Invoice Financing

Invoice financing is a type of low- or no-doc business loan that allows businesses to access funds almost immediately based on the value of their unpaid invoices. The lender pays out a percentage of the invoice upfront—usually up to 90%—and then collects repayment plus interest when the customer pays it off. Notably, however, fees are charged weekly and can translate to annual percentage rates (APRs) as high as 79%.

Rather than basing lending decisions on the business owner’s credit, invoice financing companies look at the payment history of the business’s customers. As such, this type of loan can help businesses access capital quickly without a strong credit history and without waiting for customers to pay outstanding invoices.

Pros and Cons of No-Doc Business Loans

No-doc business loans can be an ideal solution for some borrowers because they offer fast processing times and lower qualification requirements. However, you should carefully evaluate all your options and understand the pros and cons of this type of financing before taking on any debt.

Pros of No-Doc Business Loans

Faster processing times. Because these loans require minimal paperwork and documentation, they can often be processed and approved much quicker than traditional loans.

Because these loans require minimal paperwork and documentation, they can often be processed and approved much quicker than traditional loans. More accessible qualification requirements. No-doc business loans are often based on a business’s assets rather than its income history, so borrowers with low credit scores or other weaknesses in their financial profile may get approved more easily.

No-doc business loans are often based on a business’s assets rather than its income history, so borrowers with low credit scores or other weaknesses in their financial profile may get approved more easily. Shorter repayment periods. No-doc business loans usually come with shorter repayment terms, meaning a business owner can pay off the loan sooner and pay less in interest.

No-doc business loans usually come with shorter repayment terms, meaning a business owner can pay off the loan sooner and pay less in interest. More flexible terms. With no-doc business loans, businesses can access larger amounts of capital without providing extensive paperwork or collateral. This makes it easier for entrepreneurs to access funding when needed.

Cons of No-Doc Business Loans

Higher interest rates. These loans come with fewer qualifications and are riskier for financial institutions. To offset this risk, lenders often charge higher interest rates than are common with more traditional financing.

These loans come with fewer qualifications and are riskier for financial institutions. To offset this risk, lenders often charge higher interest rates than are common with more traditional financing. Shorter repayment period. No-doc business loans typically have shorter repayment terms than traditional loans. This means businesses must pay off their loan quickly and will pay more in total interest—in addition to fees—if they cannot.

No-doc business loans typically have shorter repayment terms than traditional loans. This means businesses must pay off their loan quickly and will pay more in total interest—in addition to fees—if they cannot. Fewer options. No-doc business loans may limit a borrower’s ability to shop around for the best deal because there aren’t many lenders offering these products.

No-doc business loans may limit a borrower’s ability to shop around for the best deal because there aren’t many lenders offering these products. Limited access to capital. These types of financing usually don’t give businesses access to large amounts of capital, which could be limiting for businesses that need more funding.

Should You Get a No-Doc Business Loan?

In general, you should only get a no-doc business loan if you don’t have a credit or business history sufficient to qualify for a more traditional form of business financing. No-doc business loans often come with higher interest rates and shorter repayment terms than other options.

A no-doc business loan may be a good option if you:

Need quick access to capital and can’t wait for a traditional business loan

Have low credit scores or other weaknesses in your financial profile

Don’t qualify for traditional financing due to inadequate credit or business history

Have short-term cash needs, such as equipment purchases or investments in marketing campaigns

Don’t need a long repayment period and your business has sufficient cash to cover monthly payments

Alternatives to No-Doc Business Loans

True no-doc business loans are rare or nonexistent, but even business loans with limited application requirements may not be a good fit. By understanding all your options, you can decide which type of loan is best for your business.

Some popular alternatives to no-doc business loans include:

Easy business loans. Easy business loans are similar to no-doc business loans because they require minimal paperwork and can be approved in as little as one day. However, easy business loans typically have higher interest rates than traditional bank loans.

Easy business loans are similar to no-doc business loans because they require minimal paperwork and can be approved in as little as one day. However, easy business loans typically have higher interest rates than traditional bank loans. Traditional business loans. Traditional bank loans require more paperwork and typically take longer to process. Still, they may feature lower interest rates than no-doc business loans.

Traditional bank loans require more paperwork and typically take longer to process. Still, they may feature lower interest rates than no-doc business loans. U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. SBA loans are government-backed loans that businesses can use to purchase equipment, expand operations and cover other operating costs. They’re often easier to qualify for than other financing and have lower interest rates that are pegged to a base rate. Still, SBA loans require extensive paperwork and a lengthy application process, making them less than ideal for businesses that need cash fast.

SBA loans are government-backed loans that businesses can use to purchase equipment, expand operations and cover other operating costs. They’re often easier to qualify for than other financing and have lower interest rates that are pegged to a base rate. Still, SBA loans require extensive paperwork and a lengthy application process, making them less than ideal for businesses that need cash fast. Business credit cards. Business credit cards can be a good option for businesses that need quick cash but don’t want to commit to long-term debt. While business credit card interest rates are typically higher than traditional loans, interest doesn’t accrue if balances are paid off each month. Plus, many credit card companies offer 0% APR introductory periods that can decrease the overall cost of borrowing.

Business credit cards can be a good option for businesses that need quick cash but don’t want to commit to long-term debt. While business credit card interest rates are typically higher than traditional loans, interest doesn’t accrue if balances are paid off each month. Plus, many credit card companies offer 0% APR introductory periods that can decrease the overall cost of borrowing. Equipment financing or leasing. Equipment financing or leasing can be a good option for businesses that need to purchase equipment and don’t have the cash on hand. This type of financing allows companies to spread payments over time while still being able to use the equipment they need.

Equipment financing or leasing can be a good option for businesses that need to purchase equipment and don’t have the cash on hand. This type of financing allows companies to spread payments over time while still being able to use the equipment they need. Small Business Investment Companies (SBICs). SBICs are private equity firms that provide businesses with funding for growth and expansion. These investments often come with lower interest rates than other forms of financing and can be tailored to fit the needs of each business.

SBICs are private equity firms that provide businesses with funding for growth and expansion. These investments often come with lower interest rates than other forms of financing and can be tailored to fit the needs of each business. Crowdfunding. Crowdfunding is a popular way for businesses to access capital without taking on debt. Business owners create a campaign to raise funds from a large pool of investors. In return, they offer rewards or equity in the business.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.