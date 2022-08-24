Everything You Need To Know About Low-Income Personal Loans

Lenders consider many factors when deciding if you qualify for a personal loan, which includes sufficient income. However, having a low income doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t be able to borrow money. Here’s how you can still qualify for funding.

What Is a Low-income Personal Loan?

A low-income personal loan is a loan that has no minimum income requirement or has an income threshold that’s attainable for someone with a low income.

For example, BestEgg is a lender that verifies borrower income but doesn’t set a minimum income requirement. LendingPoint is another lender that requires $35,000 in annual income for personal loans, which could be attainable for a low-income borrower.

How to Qualify for a Personal Loan With Low Income

Qualifying for a personal loan with low income works the same way as it would for any other personal loan. Lenders will consider your credit to determine whether or not to approve you and at what interest rate. Having a high credit score can help you qualify for a lower interest rate, saving you money over the life of the loan.

Besides your credit, lenders consider your debt-to-income ratio (DTI)—your odds of approval could be lower if your DTI is high. Your DTI ratio is the percentage of your monthly income that goes to paying off debt obligations. Lenders generally look for borrowers to have a DTI below 40%. You can calculate your DTI by adding up your monthly debt payments, dividing that number by your gross monthly income and multiplying by 100 to get a percentage.

If you already have a lot of debt to pay each month, you might not qualify for a loan or you might get approved for a lower loan amount. While DTI requirements can be frustrating, they are in place to ensure you don’t take on more debt than you can manage.

How to Get a Personal Loan With Low Income

Follow these general steps to get a personal loan with low income:

Add up how much you earn. Tally up your income from your full-time job and side hustles to get a full picture of how much income you’re generating each month. Calculate your DTI. If you have a DTI that’s above 40%, you may need to pay off some of your debt before you can qualify for a personal loan. Prequalify with lenders. Many lenders let you prequalify for loans with just a soft inquiry that doesn’t affect your score. Prequalification forms usually ask basic questions like how much you earn and what your credit score is. Compare offers. With a few preliminary offers in hand, you can compare rates, terms and fees before choosing a loan that best suits your needs. Complete the formal application. Preliminary offers are usually conditional pending a full review of your application that includes document verifications. In this step, you may need to provide paystubs and other paperwork before signing the contract. Get funding. Loans are often deposited directly into your bank account. Depending on the lender, funding can happen within just a few days of loan verification.

Can You Get Personal Loans With Bad Credit and Low Income?

While you may be able to qualify for personal loans and even some small business loans with bad credit and low income, the terms may be undesirable. Personal loans for bad credit and low income tend to have high rates and fees, making borrowing more expensive.

Payday loans, title loans and cash advances are specifically known for being costly and burdensome. That’s because payday and title loans can have fees equivalent to 300% APR, and if title loans aren’t repaid, you could end up losing your car.

In an emergency, exploring options like borrowing from friends or using a credit card could be more affordable ways to bridge a gap.

How to Qualify for Affordable Loans

Taking steps to improve your financial situation before borrowing may help you qualify for better loans so you don’t end up with a loan that becomes a debt trap. Here are four tips:

1. Clean Up Your Credit

If there are inaccuracies in your credit report, disputing and removing any errors could improve your credit history. Lowering your credit usage on revolving accounts (i.e., credit cards) can also help give your score a boost.

Credit history is the most important credit score factor of all, so making on-time payments on accounts over time can help improve your credit. If you have a limited credit history because you’re new to credit, a tool like Experian Boost can add utility and subscription service payments to your credit report so that on-time payment history can count toward your score.

2. Get a Co-signer

A co-signer is someone who applies with you and their credit and income are considered in your application. Adding a co-signer with a higher credit score and income than yours could help you qualify for a larger loan with better loan terms.

3. Increase Your Income

If you don’t have access to a c-osigner, look for ways to increase your earnings either by asking for a raise at your full-time job or exploring roles with new companies. Starting a side hustle or freelancing could be other ways to increase your income. Those extra income streams could potentially cover a financial shortfall so you can avoid having to borrow altogether.

4. Pay Down or Restructure Your Debt

If you have a high DTI, paying off debt may be necessary before you can qualify for more debt products. For student loans, getting on an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan could be a way to lower your monthly debt payments to improve your DTI.

Alternatives to Personal Loans

Personal loans aren’t the only option if you need to borrow money. If you can’t get a personal loan, here are other options to consider:

Credit cards. Credit cards may offer a credit line you can tap into and pay off as needed. But consider that your income and DTI will also affect the amount of credit that a creditor may be willing to give you.

Credit cards may offer a credit line you can tap into and pay off as needed. But consider that your income and DTI will also affect the amount of credit that a creditor may be willing to give you. Payment plans for bills. If you need a personal loan to help cover a big expense, like medical bills or taxes, you could try to negotiate a payment plan rather than borrowing money to cover the bill.

If you need a personal loan to help cover a big expense, like medical bills or taxes, you could try to negotiate a payment plan rather than borrowing money to cover the bill. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) offers. BNPL offers let you make a purchase today that you can pay for later in installments, sometimes without interest. If you want to make small payments for an item, a BNPL like Affirm, Klarna or PayPal Pay in 4 could be options to consider.

BNPL offers let you make a purchase today that you can pay for later in installments, sometimes without interest. If you want to make small payments for an item, a BNPL like Affirm, Klarna or PayPal Pay in 4 could be options to consider. Payday alternative loans (PAL). PALs are small loans offered through credit unions with flexible qualifying terms. Using a PAL could help you bridge a small financial gap without having to rely on high-interest short-term loans.

Bottom Line

Lenders may not have set-in-stone minimum income requirements, but they will review your income to determine if you have enough cash coming in to keep up with payments. Shopping around can help you find lenders willing to work with your unique financial situation.

