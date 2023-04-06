Everything You Need To Know About German Shepherd Common Health Issues

German shepherds are one of America’s favorite big dogs, coming in fourth place behind Labradors and Golden retrievers, according to the American Kennel Club. The loyal, brainy and courageous breed is part of the herding breed group, meaning they have a bountiful amount of energy and a need for a “job.” This is why the breed is often used for police and military work, therapy, search and rescue tasks and more.

While German shepherd dogs (GSDs) are not considered an outright unhealthy breed, they are one of the top breeds with health issues. GSDs have been bred to highlight certain features over the years, which has made them more susceptible to health problems. According to a 2017 study in Canine Genetics and Epidemiology, 63% of U.K. German shepherds had at least one disorder.

Common Health Issues for German Shepherds

German shepherds are not a low-maintenance breed. Known for their lively personalities and capacity for work, these dogs need constant training and attention. When it comes to their health, they also require special attention as they are predisposed to many health problems, including musculoskeletal disorders and digestion issues.

An adult German shepherd should be taken to the vet at least once a year, but it’s recommended that senior dogs 7 years and older should have a visit every six months. You may need to go more often if your GSD has any of these health disorders.

1. Hip and Elbow Dysplasia

Hip dysplasia is a hereditary condition that is especially common in German shepherds. According to data from over 139,000 German shepherds collected by the Orthopedic Foundation of Animals, nearly 21% of them had hip dysplasia. With hip dysplasia, the ball and socket joint that make up the hip joint don’t grow at the same time, causing looseness.

Symptoms of hip dysplasia include difficulty walking, a swaying abnormal walk, pain and in severe cases, immobility. Signs of hip dysplasia in German shepherds can be observed as early as 4 months old.

Hip dysplasia evolves into degenerative joint disease or osteoarthritis, so it’s necessary to get it diagnosed early. Most dogs with mild cases can live with it by taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

“One of the most important [treatments for hip dysplasia] is [also] weight management… If owners are mindful about their [dog’s] weight it can help to significantly decrease the clinical signs,” says Dr. Kamran Babamohammadi, D.V.M., a veterinary surgeon at Animal Surgical Center in New York City.

They may also take “veterinary-approved glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate and omega-3 fatty acid nutritional supplements,” according to VCA Animal Hospitals. Physical therapy may also be recommended. Surgery may be required for more severe cases or if NSAIDs aren’t effective.

Elbow dysplasia is also typical in German shepherds. In the same Orthopedic Foundation of Animals data, it was found that nearly 19% of GSDs had elbow dysplasia, which is caused by abnormal elbow joint development. Symptoms include limping or appearing hesitant to play or run, legs rotating inward with outward elbows, stiff elbow joints and a cracking sound when the joint moves.

For mild cases, treatment can include weight management, limited exercise, physical therapy, joint supplements, anti-inflammatories and joint fluid modifiers. Surgery may also be recommended depending on severity. Elbow dysplasia can progress to osteoarthritis if left unresolved.

2. Degenerative myelopathy (DM)

Degenerative myelopathy (DM) is a neurological disorder that slowly affects a dog’s mobility through its impact on the spinal cord and lower back. An extremely common hereditary disorder in German shepherds, it’s mostly observed in middle- to older-aged dogs, around 4 to 14 years old.

The exact cause of DM, besides genetics, is unknown. Symptoms begin to show due to the inevitable degeneration of the spinal cord’s white matter. It may be difficult to diagnose DM at first because early symptoms can resemble other common GSD disorders such as hip dysplasia and osteoarthritis.

Early symptoms include your dog appearing to walk on its hind paw “knuckles,” the hind feet scraping the ground when walking, swaying while standing still, falling over easily when pushed from the side and difficulty rising from a lying down position. In the most advanced stages of DM, total paralysis of a dog’s hind end as well as urinary and fecal incontinence will occur.

Unfortunately, this disease is incurable, progressive and fatal. It cannot be prevented since it’s due to a genetic mutation, however, you can have your dog screened for this to see if they will develop it later in life. The Orthopedic Foundation for Animals offers a test.

Remedies for DM require keeping the dog as active as possible to avoid obesity and preserve muscle mass. This includes walking, swimming and physical therapy.

Dog supplements such as epsilon-aminocaproic acid, N-acetylcysteine, prednisone and vitamins B, C and E are also usually recommended to slow down the disease’s progression.

3. ​​Gastric dilatation and volvulus (GDV) or Bloat

A German shepherd’s chest is deep, making it prone to a life-threatening condition called gastric dilatation and volvulus (GDV), or bloat. This happens when the stomach becomes expanded with gas and then twists upon itself, blocking the entrance and exit of the stomach.

GDV is a rapidly progressive disease that may start off with little to no signs. The early signs could be your dog looking anxiously toward its abdomen, drooling, standing and stretching, gagging without actually vomiting and a bloated stomach. As it progresses, your dog may pant, appear weak and even collapse. As soon as you notice your dog exhibiting signs of GDV, you should immediately rush it to the vet.

It’s important to note that it’s possible for a dog to develop bloat without the volvulus (when the stomach twists in on itself.) Bloat is a less serious condition that can be managed medically, whereas GDV requires immediate surgical intervention to save a dog’s life. If you’re unsure, it’s best to take your dog to the vet just to be safe.

GDV is incredibly dangerous because it puts the stomach and other organs at risk. This can quickly lead to shock, intense stress on the heart and death. Early detection is vital because the mortality rate increases as the disease becomes more severe. According to Merck Veterinary Manual, 25 to 30% of dogs with GSD will not survive.

GDV surgery requires the stabilization of the dog through IV fluids, gastric decompression to allow built-up gas to escape, the untwisting of the stomach and an examination of the abdomen for signs of damage. In severe cases, gastropexy will be performed, which is when the stomach wall, intestine and spleen are removed, followed by the surgical tacking of the stomach to the wall of the abdomen.

Most dogs will need to remain hospitalized and on medications for several days after surgery. When you finally do take your pup home, they will need to have restricted exercise and frequent small meals (about two to three) a day.

There are steps you can take to help prevent GDV in your German shepherd. Rather than feeding your dog one large meal a day, opt for a few small meals instead. Similarly, think about trying a puzzle feeder, which encourages slow eating. Exercise before and after eating can also play a role.

“We usually recommend [pet parents] to not allow the dog to run, jump or do any type of exercise 30 minutes to an hour before or after eating,” Babamohammadi advises.

Since German shepherds are predisposed to GDV, you may also consider asking a vet early on if gastropexy can be performed as a preventative measure.

4. Perianal Fistula or Anal Furunculosis

Perianal fistula or anal furunculosis is a chronic, progressive inflammatory disease that is marked by tunnel-like formations in a dog’s skin around the anal area. Middle-aged German shepherds are mainly affected by this condition. The cause of perianal fistula is unknown, although genetics, an autoimmune disease, poor air circulation around the anal area or infection of the anal sacs are thought to be potential contributors.

Symptoms of perianal fistula include small oozing holes in the skin around the anal region, chronic diarrhea, painful or strained defecations, constipation, bloody stool and excessive licking of the anus. This condition can cause extreme pain and discomfort in your dog. They may cry when they are about to defecate or may react negatively when you try to lift their tail.

Treatment includes medical management through drugs like tacrolimus (a topical medication) and cyclosporine (an oral medication). Antimicrobials may also be suggested if there’s a bacterial infection. Surgery may be required for severe cases and involves removing infected tissue, but has a high risk of complications.

Treatment is curative in most cases but can be recurrent.

“The frustrating part for some clients is that this condition can recur and [their dogs] have to go through the treatment again,” Babamohammadi says. In those situations, the dog will still enjoy a better quality of life thanks to the medications, but likely will have to remain on them indefinitely.

5. Cauda equina syndrome and lumbosacral syndrome/disease

Cauda equina syndrome and lumbosacral syndrome are progressive neurological diseases that primarily affect a dog’s lower back and hind legs. These syndromes occur when a dog’s spinal canal becomes narrowed, putting pressure on the nerves that exit the spine. Cauda equina syndrome and lumbosacral syndrome mainly show up in senior German shepherds around 7 years or older.

The main cause of these conditions is typically degenerative lumbosacral stenosis (DLSS), a syndrome based on the degeneration of joints in the spine. Other causes include intervertebral disc herniation, arthritic degeneration, congenital malformation, trauma, spinal tumors or a disc infection.

Your dog may exhibit weakness or lameness in the back legs, chew at their feet or tail and are reluctant to wag their tail or exercise. They may also develop urinary and fecal incontinence. In severe cases, they may become uncoordinated when walking or their back legs may become completely paralyzed.

Treatment through medical management involves pain medications and anti-inflammatories. Surgery is necessary if medications aren’t working or there are neurological symptoms such as paralysis. Regrettably, treatment options for cauda equina are not cures. The disease will continue to progress over time, but surgery and medications may help slow it down and alleviate pain.

Babamohammadi says that although this is a very painful disease for a dog, most owners sadly don’t notice until it’s progressed to a critical stage. When it’s at such an advanced stage that medications won’t work and the dog is paralyzed and suffering from incontinence, a pet parent may have to make a hard decision.

“Sometimes we discuss the [dog’s] quality of life and [we may need to] humanely put it to sleep in order to eliminate the pain and discomfort,” Babamohammadi says.

Does Pet Insurance Cover Common Health Issues for German Shepherds?

Regrettably, many of the best pet insurance companies may not cover the most common health disorders for German shepherds. This is because many of them, including degenerative myelopathy, could be considered pre-existing conditions.

It’s likely that GDV and perianal fistula may be covered. These are usually not automatically considered pre-existing, but the best preemptive measure is to start your dog’s policy as early as possible.

A typical pet insurance policy may pay for costs related to:

Accidents and injuries

Chronic illnesses, such as chronic pancreatitis

Common illnesses, such as allergies

Serious illnesses like diabetes

Hereditary conditions

Testing and diagnostics such as X-rays or MRIs

Medical procedures like hospitalizations or surgeries

Holistic and alternative procedures

Wellness procedures like neutering and routine wellness exams

Behavioral therapy

Prescription medications

Prescription food and supplements

Microchip implantation

But pre-existing conditions, experimental treatment, grooming, dental cleanings, food and dietary supplements typically aren’t covered.

While you’re investigating which pet insurance policy is best for your German shepherd, double-check what the various companies and plans cover.

Are German Shepherds the Right Breed for Me?

German shepherds are smart, playful and brave. Their quick wit and ability to follow commands have made them the perfect police and military dogs, watchdogs and even emotional support animals.

They need lots of attention, training and exercise to keep them occupied, healthy and physically and mentally stimulated. Due to this, they may not be suitable for first-time dog owners. They also don’t extend their affection as liberally as other breeds.

“German shepherds are one of my favorite breeds,” says Babamohammadi, “They’re very protective and [typically] only choose one person to [be attached to]. It’s not a type of dog that can attach to many people.”

Babamohammadi says, for this reason, GSDs may best be suited for small families. Although German shepherds may be known to attach to one person, they can also attach to several people if everyone is equally caring for the dog. With proper socialization, they can also co-exist well with babies, cats and other dogs.

Due to their high energy level, they need more than two hours of exercise per day according to the U.K.’s Kennel Club. “If [German shepherds] don’t release [all of that] energy, they could develop destructive behavior,” Babamohammadi says. Of course, if your German shepherd has a disorder like hip dysplasia, you’ll want to ask a vet for the appropriate amount of exercise to avoid further injury.

Because German shepherds are predisposed to a variety of diseases that can impact their quality of life, you’ll want to consider screening them for these issues early on. Additionally, it’s a good idea to have an active pet insurance policy from day one of owning a GSD.

German Shepherds Health Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What’s the right diet to feed my German shepherd?

The best diet for a German shepherd is whatever works for its lifestyle, according to Dr. Kamran Babamohammadi, D.V.M., a veterinary surgeon at Animal Surgical Center in New York City. You’ll also want to be aware of your dog’s diet when it comes to certain health issues.

Do German shepherds need to be trained and socialized?

Yes, German shepherds require socialization and training due to their abundant energy levels and intelligence. If they aren’t trained and challenged often, they will display destructive behaviors. The American Kennel Club provides a suggested training timeline to help you stay on track when training your GSD.

How long do German shepherds live?

According to The American Kennel Club, German shepherds have an average lifespan of 7 to 10 years.

What is the No. 1 killer of German shepherds?

According to a 2017 study in Canine Genetics and Epidemiology, the leading cause of death for German shepherds is musculoskeletal disorders, followed by the inability to stand. Hip dysplasia and degenerative myelopathy are likely two common culprits for the latter, as they cause weakness and paralysis of the legs.

Do German shepherds shed a lot?

Yes, German shepherds shed a lot, year-round, because they have a double coat. Twice a year (during spring and fall) they lose all of their undercoat, leading to even more shedding during those periods. You can help reduce the shedding by brushing your dog’s coat every other day.

How much does pet insurance cost for German shepherds?

Embrace Pet Insurance says its customers typically pay between $39 and $86 per month for their GSD’s policy. Pet insurance costs can differ based on your location, insurance company, the type of coverage, the amount of coverage and the pet’s age.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.