Everything You Need To Know About Gas Piping

In the frigid winter months especially, keeping your home warm is crucial for protecting everything and everyone inside. Natural gas is one of the most efficient ways to fuel your furnace or boiler system, but homeowners shouldn’t simply set it and forget it. Natural gas can be extremely dangerous when left unchecked. Leaks can lead to poor air quality, fires and even explosions. It’s important to understand how your gas heating system works to prevent these issues from ever occurring.

What Is Gas Piping?

Gas piping is a piping system in your house used to carry natural gas from the supply directly to your heating system. The system is made up of branch lines, which run to individual appliances throughout your home. Branch lines lead to drop lines, which are vertical pipes that drop down to an appliance.

How Do Gas Piping Systems Work?

Gas piping systems rely on pressure to deliver natural gas. Gas flows from higher to lower pressure. After the natural gas is extracted, it travels along a highway-like system of pipes to end up in distribution systems that bring the gas into your home.

Gas runs from the distribution line, otherwise known as a mainline, into a home or other building in a service line, which the natural gas utility is responsible for maintaining. Customers are responsible for all equipment and gas supply lines downstream of this service line.

The gas passes through a pressure regulator to lower its pressure before it enters your home. The gas pressure becomes slightly higher than the air pressure when you switch on your gas furnace or stove, so the gas flows out of the burner and into the heating unit to ignite it.

Gas Piping Cost

The national average cost to run a gas line is $550, with typical prices ranging from $265 to $850 or about $20 per linear foot. That includes labor, materials, piping and permits.

Gas piping costs vary based on how complex the installation is. Extremely complex installations can cost more than $1,000. An example of this is when pipes must be installed underneath an existing driveway or structure. Simple jobs that require installing pipes in a straight line directly from the main gas line can cost as low as $200.

You will need new or extended pipelines if you add a new appliance, like a water heater or furnace, or if you convert your system from electric to natural gas or propane. The total cost of your gas piping will depend on whether or not you have existing gas lines in place, or if you need to have completely new lines installed.

Types of Gas Piping

The most common materials used to make gas piping are steel, black iron, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and copper. Some utilities prohibit some of these materials, so be sure to check with your local utility to determine what is allowed in your area before you install any. If you hire a professional to do the job, they will know the local requirements.

Flexible Corrugated Stainless Steel Tubing

Flexible and easy to install, corrugated stainless steel tubing performs well in tight areas and in locations with a high risk of natural disasters. While its flexibility can minimize damage, flexible corrugated stainless steel tubing can crack over time. It’s best to use this material for indoor gas piping only.

Galvanized Steel

Gas pipes made from galvanized steel are energy efficient and durable. Used for both interior and exterior gas lines, galvanized steel pipes are ideal for water supply lines. This material is often found in older homes and isn’t used in new constructions today because it’s labor-intensive compared to other materials.

Black Iron

Black iron is the most common material used to make gas pipes, both in interiors and exteriors. The material is strong, heat resistant and can fit together to form an airtight seal. Over time, however, black iron can corrode and its sealant can deteriorate. If your gas pipes are made of black iron, consider hiring a professional for routine maintenance.

PVC

PVC gas pipes work well for underground exterior gas lines because they’re durable and resistant to corrosion. PVC pipes are an inexpensive solution, but some locations don’t allow them as they can break during the installation process.

HDPE

Like PVC, HDPE pipes are ideal for underground exterior lines. These plastic pipes are flexible and relatively inexpensive, but they can sustain damage from underground debris like rocks and tree roots.

Copper

Copper gas pipes have limited uses as some municipalities do not allow it. Copper has an expected life of 20 years, so copper pipes have strict code requirements that limit its usage.

Gas Piping Problems

Problems with gas piping can lead to poor air quality, fires and even explosions. Before turning on your heating system for the season, consider hiring a professional to inspect it and make any necessary repairs to prevent issues.

Common signs of a problem with your gas piping are:’

Leaks

Improper connections

Rusting

Hissing sounds

Rotten egg smells

High energy bills

Issues with gas-powered appliances

Top Gas Piping Brands

When installing or repairing your gas piping, hiring a professional is the safest option. Gas is highly flammable and potentially deadly and a professional will know just how to handle it. Most professionals will source their own gas piping as they have their own preferred brands, but some allow you to purchase the materials yourself. There are a few reputable brands to choose from, including:

Southland

HOME-FLEX

LDR

STZ

