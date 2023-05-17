Everything You Need To Know About Corgi Common Health Issues

Corgis are adorable, no question about it. The pointy-eared herding breed—known as the Pembroke Welsh Corgi—are typically 10 to 12 inches tall and weigh up to 30 pounds.

They were famously beloved by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who owned more than 30 corgis throughout her life. It’s easy to see why! These super smart, high energy, and always smiling pups make for wonderful companions. In fact, corgis were ranked the 11th most popular dog breed. Corgis are both great family pets and awesome companions for single owners.

However, corgis do have multiple health issues to consider before adopting one, Amber Karwacki, DVM, partner doctor of Heart + Paw Callowhill, says.

Common Health Issues for Corgis

Like most pure-bred dogs, corgis have health issues that can be passed down through genetics or pop up over time, potentially requiring treatment or surgery from a veterinarian.

Here are some of the most common corgi health issues.

1. Hip Dysplasia

Hip dysplasia is a common genetic condition in corgis that’s often characterized by wobbling of the hind legs or stiffness and pain when a dog gets up. According to the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals (OFA), 21% of corgis studied had dysplastic hips that ranged from mild to severe.

This common condition is caused by the hip joint not forming properly, according to Dr. Karwacki. “It can cause lameness in a dog, but there is a surgical correction available,” she adds.

A vet will first conduct a hip screening with x-rays to see if your corgi has hip dysplasia. Treatment options usually start with medical management, including weight control and exercise. According to the OFA, studies have shown up to 76% of severely dysplastic dogs with arthritis secondary to hip dysplasia are able to function and live comfortable lives if the condition is managed.

There are also drug options available, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory pain relievers that can be used to help relieve pain in dogs. Other options include disease-modifying osteoarthritis agents, which can be taken orally or injectable, to decrease inflammation and protect against cartilage degradation in osteoarthritis.

Younger dogs, usually less than 10 months old, may be eligible for surgery such as a triple pelvic osteotomy (TPO) to re-establish joint stability, encourage normal joint development, and minimize risk of osteoarthritis, according to the OFA. After a six-week recovery time, there is a good success rate with the return of normal hip function. The cost is approximately $3,000 for both hips.

Dogs older than 10 months with established osteoarthritis that can’t be medically managed may require a total hip replacement in order to re-establish pain-free limb function and joint mechanics. A high degree of success has been reported with this surgery, which requires a 4-6 week recovery time. The cost can range from $3,500-$7,000 per hip.

2. Von Willebrand’s Disease

Another genetic disorder, Von Willebrand’s Disease is when “the blood doesn’t clot properly,” according to Karwacki. This could cause “excessive bleeding” if your corgi gets injured or needs surgery.

Luckily, you don’t have to wait until one of those things happens to find out if your corgi inherited it—there is a blood test to screen for the disorder. These are performed at a veterinary referral laboratory or you can order a test to do at home from places like VetGen, which offers it for $55, or the UC Davis Veterinary Genetics Laboratory for $50.

According to one VetGen study, 6% of corgis tested were affected by the disease and 37% were carriers. If your corgi tests positive for Von Willebrand’s disease, your vet will then take special precautions during any necessary surgeries to prevent excessive bleeding, such as a transfusion of canine blood products.

3. Degenerative Myelopathy

Degenerative myelopathy is a neurodegenerative spinal cord disorder that can present in adult dogs, including corgis. The disorder causes the spinal cord to progressively deteriorate,which eventually causes weakness that starts in the hind legs, then progresses to the front legs, and can eventually lead to paralysis.

Although degenerative myelopathy is most often found in German shepherds, it has also been found in other pure-bred dogs, including corgis. According to a study by the OFA, 53.4% of corgis tested had degenerative myelopathy, and 32.9% were carriers of the disorder.

Signs of the disorder include loss of coordination and paraplegia within one year from clinical onset in dogs at least 8 years old. Degenerative myelopathy has no cure, although research has shown that dogs who receive daily, controlled physiotherapy can slow the progression of the disease and live up to 255 days longer.

This physiotherapy regimen includes a daily gait exercise, massage, passive joint movement, and hydrotherapy. It can be done at a rehabilitation veterinarian, with costs varying depending on where you go and how severe your dog’s condition is.

A typical six-week treatment plan ranges from $1,750 to $2,250.

4. Intervertebral Disk Disease (IVDD)

Intervertebral disk disease (IVDD) is a disorder where the spinal disc protrudes into the spinal cord, which can lead to serious health complications.

“This can cause weakness and paralysis in the hind limbs if not managed,” says Karwacki.

An OFA study found that 14% of corgis were diagnosed with this disease. Corgis are just one of the many breeds of dogs susceptible to IVDD, including dachshunds, beagles, shih tzus, cocker spaniels, poodles, German shepherds, Labrador retrievers, and more.

Karwacki explains that due to their long backs, overweight corgis are at heightened risks of IVDD. According to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons (ACVS), signs of this disease include back or neck pain, a “drunken sailor” walk, complete loss of hind limb motor function, and loss of pain perception.

If your dog is diagnosed, there are ways to manage this disorder, including cage rest, pain medication, and surgery. Most often, the veterinary surgeon will recommend surgical decompression of the spine, according to ACVS, which is when the bone over the spinal canal is removed. If the dogs are still walking before the surgery, they are likely to return to walking after recovery. However, in some cases, they may not be able to walk again. According to Broad Street Veterinary Hospital, the cost for surgery can range from $3,000 to $8,000.

5. Cataracts

Just like humans, dogs can get cataracts, too. An OFA study found that 18% of corgis had juvenile cataracts and 28% had senile cataracts.

“This is an opacity (whiteness) of the lens of the eye, which can develop later in life,” Karwacki says. This causes a decreased vision and blindness, but can be treated surgically by a veterinary ophthalmologist.

An eye screening is part of an annual exam with your regular veterinarian. If they believe your corgi has cataracts, or if you notice cloudy eyes or impaired vision in your corgi, then your vet will likely refer you to a veterinary ophthalmologist for further care.

Cataract surgery is typically performed in one or both eyes when vision is significantly impaired. Before surgery, a veterinarian will check for the following: a corgi’s diabetes is well controlled, any ear or skin infection is controlled or medicated, a dental cleaning is performed and dental health is controlled, a urinalysis is cleared to rule out urinary tract disease, and any high fat content in the blood is controlled. The long-term success rate for cataract surgeries is 80% to 90%, with best outcomes occurring the earlier the cataracts are detected.

According to the University of Missouri’s Veterinary Health Center, the cost estimate for cataract surgery in one eye ranges from $3,500 to $3,800 and for both eyes at the same time ranges from $4,200 to $4,600.

6. Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) is the most common congenital heart disease in dogs, caused when the ductus arteriosus, a blood vessel in the heart, doesn’t constrict properly. The Cascade Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club says that it typically presents in corgis before the age of 1.

“This disorder is a shunt in the heart, which is normal while the puppy is in the womb and should close after birth,” explains Dr. Karwacki. “However, if the shunt doesn’t close, a dog will have exercise intolerance, coughing, weakness, and collapse.”

It’s typically diagnosed when a healthy-looking puppy is brought to the vet for their first exam and a heart murmur is found. PDA can lead to left-sided heart disease and generalized heart failure if not treated with a minimally invasive technique or surgery. Signs of progressive heart failure include shortness of breath, coughing, weakness, and exercise intolerance.

Your vet will refer you to a veterinary surgeon to close the ductus arteriosus, according to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. This can be done through surgical ligation via thoracotomy (an open-chest surgery) or cardiac catheter-based occlusion, which is minimally invasive. These have a success rate of up to 95%. Pain generally goes away after a day or two for both options. One of these two procedures should be done as soon as possible after diagnosis for best results.

Both surgeries will leave sutures that have to be removed in 7-10 days. A repeat echocardiogram will likely be required a few months after PDA closure, and long-term follow-up appointments may be needed over the course of your corgi’s life. They may also be required to take cardiac medicine.

7. Epilepsy

Epilepsy is a brain disorder characterized by seizures and convulsions. One study found that 0.82% of dogs in UK veterinary care experienced at least one seizure during 2013. Additionally, an OFA study found that 14% of corgis experienced epilepsy or seizures.

“Corgis are prone to idiopathic epilepsy, which is a seizure disorder with no brain abnormality present,” says Dr. Karwacki. “Medical management can be done by your veterinarian to control these symptoms, but there is no cure.”

Signs of a seizure include your dog suddenly zoning out and not reacting normally; going into shock; trembling; thrashing; and/or eye rolling. If your corgi is prone to seizures, it will typically show up between six months and 3 years old.

Keep your dog comfortable during a seizure, then call the vet for an evaluation to determine if it was caused by epilepsy or something else, like low blood sugar, organ failure, stroke, or a brain tumor.

If your dog has epilepsy, they may need lifelong medication and blood draws to help keep the seizures under control. As a general rule, vets will recommend antiepileptic drugs if your corgi has at least one seizure a month. This could run the budget anywhere from $200 to $5,000 a year.

Does Pet Insurance Cover These Common Health Issues for Corgis?

Buying pet insurance for your corgi may help you cover some of the costs related to these common health issues (which is a huge plus for your wallet!). There are many options when it comes to pet insurance policies, so make sure you find one that covers your pet’s needs at a price you can afford—and keep in mind that your policy might not cover everything.

“Some pet insurance companies will not cover genetic disorders, so make sure to check the policy prior to purchasing,” says Karwacki.

Health issues commonly covered by pet insurance

Pet insurance often covers the diagnosis and treatment of many common and serious illnesses and injuries, chronic illnesses, and some genetic illnesses.

Some of the issues commonly covered by pet insurance include:

Allergies

Arthritis

Digestive problems

Seizures

Skin conditions

Ear infections

Diarrhea

Urinary tract infections

Vomiting

Cancer

Diabetes

Heart Disease

Blood disorders

Eye disorders

Hip Dysplasia

Health issues commonly not covered by pet insurance include:

Pre-existing conditions. It’s important to get health insurance before your dog shows any signs or symptoms of illness or injury

Experimental treatment

Food, dietary and nutritional supplements

Are Corgis Right for Me?

Corgis are cute, smart, and friendly dogs. But how do you know if a corgi will be the right fit for your family dynamic? Here are some things to consider:

You have time to exercise their bodies and brains regularly. Overcoming physical and mental challenges during playtime is important for happy corgis. “Corgis are a herding breed which makes them high energy and smart,” says Karwacki. “They need mental stimulation throughout the day to prevent boredom and destructive behaviors.”

Overcoming physical and mental challenges during playtime is important for happy corgis. “Corgis are a herding breed which makes them high energy and smart,” says Karwacki. “They need mental stimulation throughout the day to prevent boredom and destructive behaviors.” You enjoy a vocal dog. Corgis are naturally loyal and good guard dogs. The downside? They have a voice and love to use it!

Corgis are naturally loyal and good guard dogs. The downside? They have a voice and love to use it! You are willing to train them with kids. If you have kids at home, it may be better to get a corgi as a pup or be willing to dish out for training. “Corgis are good with kids if they have been raised with them,” says Karwacki. “Their herding behavior might cause them to nip at the heels of running kids if they have not been trained properly.” Luckily, corgis are known to be adaptable and easy to train.

If you have kids at home, it may be better to get a corgi as a pup or be willing to dish out for training. “Corgis are good with kids if they have been raised with them,” says Karwacki. “Their herding behavior might cause them to nip at the heels of running kids if they have not been trained properly.” Luckily, corgis are known to be adaptable and easy to train. You don’t mind shedding. Corgis have a double coat that comes with a high shedding level. You’ll have to be willing to vacuum often.

Corgis have a double coat that comes with a high shedding level. You’ll have to be willing to vacuum often. You have other dogs. Corgis are generally friendly with other dogs, so this is a plus if you have more than one pooch at home.

Corgi Health Concerns FAQ

Do corgis have a lot of health issues?

Like many pure-bred dogs, corgis have their fair share of health issues. They are particularly prone to hip dysplasia and intervertebral disk disease (IVDD), although they may also develop epilepsy, cataracts, degenerative myelopathy and other common disorders. Many of these can be treated if seen regularly by a veterinarian.

“Proper vaccination schedule along with annual vet visits will help keep your corgi healthy and catch some of the disorders early,” says Karwacki.

What is the average life expectancy of corgis?

The average lifespan for a corgi is 12 to 13 years.

How much does pet insurance cost for corgis?

Pet insurance for corgis costs, on average, about $44 per month. The cost varies by pet age, plan coverage, deductible and other considerations.

