Every Tesla (TSLA) Investor Should Keep an Eye on This Number

Key Points

It's critical for investors to pay attention to Tesla’s core operating activity, which is selling EVs.

Because of competitive forces, financial success over the next decade will be more difficult.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have climbed 186% and 2,710% in the past five- and 10-year periods (as of Oct. 10), respectively, monster gains that have been driven more by the market buying Elon Musk's vision than looking at the company with a rational view. This is clearly a story stock.

This business gets a lot of attention based on what it could become one day. Tesla shareholders should instead focus on the present situation. Here's one key number to keep an eye on.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Tesla is still a car company

Investors must keep tabs on the company's automotive gross margin. This important metric indicates Tesla's pricing power and the health of the core operating activity, which is selling electric vehicles (EV) to customers around the world.

During the second quarter (ended June 30), Tesla's automotive gross margin was a reported 17.2%. This was down considerably from 28.5% posted in 2022, Tesla's most profitable year ever.

The industry is becoming more crowded

For a long time, Tesla dominated the EV market. But now, it faces stiff competition from domestic and international EV makers, which will make the next decade much more difficult for achieving strong growth than the last 10 years. The business has cut prices to spur demand.

Tesla is also showing just how sensitive it can be to macroeconomic factors. While its past revenue gains mimic a software company's trajectory, the last couple years resemble a traditional car maker whose financial success is heavily influenced by the broader economy. This isn't a positive characteristic.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $475,040 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,615 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $657,979!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.