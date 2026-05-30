Every Big Tech Company Is Solving AI the Same Way. This Stock Is Solving It Differently.

Key Points

GlobalFoundries' silicon photonics platform replaces copper connections with light for faster, cooler artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The company sees AI’s biggest bottleneck as data movement, not raw compute power.

10 stocks we like better than GlobalFoundries ›

The artificial intelligence (AI) playbook is familiar by now: Build a bigger GPU cluster. Add more Blackwell chips. Throw more electricity at the problem. If the chips get hot, build the data center next to a river. If the bandwidth runs out, lay more copper.

That is how Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms are solving AI in 2026. And it works -- until it runs into physics.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

One company looked at that same problem and arrived at a different answer. GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) is betting that the real bottleneck in AI infrastructure is not compute power. It is the wire connecting the chips and replacing that wire with light.

The copper wall nobody talks about

Inside every AI data center, thousands of chips must share information at enormous speeds. Right now, most of that communication travels through copper, which is running out of room. It generates heat, loses signal over distance, and consumes power in ways that become painful at scale. Every time an AI model gets bigger, the copper problem gets worse.

The industry has known this for years. The solution has a name: co-packaged optics (CPO). The idea is to move optical transceivers, components that transmit data through light rather than electricity, directly alongside the chip, shrinking the distance data has to travel through copper to almost nothing. The result is faster, cooler, more power-efficient AI infrastructure.

In May 2026, GlobalFoundries announced SCALE -- Silicon photonics Co-packaged Advanced Light Engine solution -- the industry's first platform to meet the Optical Compute Interconnect Multi-Source Agreement specifications for AI scale-up architectures. The platform uses both coarse and dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) over each optical fiber to push bandwidth density and scalability past what copper can do, and GlobalFoundries has already demonstrated 8λ and 16λ bi-directional DWDM natively on its platform -- a milestone the company describes as fundamental to everything that follows.

The part of the stack everyone is chasing

Here's the thing about silicon photonics that gets lost in the GPU coverage: It is a manufacturing problem as much as a physics problem. Designing a silicon photonic chip is hard. Building it at scale, with the precision required for optical fiber alignment, in volume, for hyperscale data centers is harder.

GlobalFoundries has spent years developing the process technology to do exactly that. Its silicon photonics platform supports 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps micro-ring modulators, broadband detachable fiber interfaces, and flat insertion loss characteristics that future-proof the platform as wavelength counts scale. In November 2025, the company acquired Advanced Micro Foundry in Singapore, a specialized silicon photonics manufacturer, adding manufacturing assets, intellectual property, and engineering depth that would take years to build from scratch.

That acquisition gave GlobalFoundries production capacity for silicon photonics in Singapore, a geography that matters for supply chain diversification amid elevated U.S.-China semiconductor tensions. The company is building a platform that the hyperscalers need and very few manufacturers can actually deliver.

GlobalFoundries dropped 10% in one day, but I'm not worried

GlobalFoundries fell nearly 10% on May 27, dragged down by Mubadala's alleged stock sale. Mubadala is Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund and was formerly the controlling shareholder of GlobalFoundries. Despite the stock drop, the long-term Motley Fool framing wins here.

GlobalFoundries' story is intact. The SCALE announcement sent the stock up 12% in a single session just weeks ago. A Q1 2026 earnings beat followed. Silicon photonics revenue is expected to nearly double again in 2026, with over 500 design wins logged in 2025 and momentum building. A sell-off does not change those facts.

Also, the U.S. government is backing GlobalFoundries with a proposed $375 million award to help build out domestic quantum manufacturing infrastructure.

Every major hyperscaler is asking how to train bigger models faster. GlobalFoundries is asking a different question: How do you move data between chips without the infrastructure melting?

Co-packaged optics is the answer. The company building the manufacturing platform to deliver it at scale is still, on most days, filed under "semiconductor foundry." On days it drops 10% for reasons unrelated to its most important business, that drop becomes an opportunity.

Should you buy stock in GlobalFoundries right now?

Before you buy stock in GlobalFoundries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GlobalFoundries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $463,900!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,401!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, GlobalFoundries, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.