Every Analyst Is Watching the Wrong AI Stock. Here's the One That Actually Matters.

Key Points

Arista is becoming one of the most important “behind-the-scenes” AI companies because every massive GPU cluster still depends on ultra-fast networking to actually work efficiently.

The real opportunity here is that Arista is moving beyond connecting GPUs inside data centers into linking entire AI campuses and future Ethernet-based scale-up systems.

While Nvidia gets most of the AI spotlight, Arista quietly owns a critical infrastructure layer that hyperscalers like Meta and Microsoft cannot easily replace.

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The artificial intelligence (AI) conversation in 2026 still mostly revolves around GPUs and large language models. I was talking about AI with friends over the weekend, and the discussion never really moved beyond companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. It seems like most investment analysts do the same.

That focus is understandable, but it overlooks the layer that determines whether any of those GPUs can actually do useful work at scale: the network. Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) sits at the center of that layer, and despite a year of strong fundamentals, it remains less covered than the tech and chip names that depend on its products to function.

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What Arista sells

Arista makes high-speed Ethernet switches and the software that runs them. Its relevance to AI is that every modern AI cluster is a distributed computing system -- thousands of GPUs spread across racks, all of which must communicate at extremely high bandwidth and extremely low latency. Then, if the network is slow, the GPUs sit idle, and the customer has bought very expensive heaters. Arista's Etherlink portfolio, built around its EOS operating system and its silicon partnerships, is built for exactly that scale-out role.

In the company's first-quarter 2026 update, management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance from $11.25 billion to $11.5 billion and lifted its AI-related networking revenue target from $3.25 billion to $3.5 billion. More than 100 cumulative customers are now deployed at 800 gigabits per second Ethernet, with 1.6 terabits per second in production deployments expected in 2027.

Why this is more important than it sounds

A useful way to understand Arista's position is that it controls a piece of the AI build-out that almost no one else can do at the required scale. Cisco Systems competes, Nvidia's Spectrum-X competes, and a handful of merchant silicon vendors compete. But the combination of EOS, deep customer relationships at Meta Platforms and Microsoft, and a product roadmap that already covers scale-out and is moving into scale-across (linking multiple data centers together for very large training jobs) gives Arista a genuine moat in a layer that is going to grow dramatically.

CEO Jayshree Ullal also flagged that Arista is preparing for the ESUN (Ethernet for Scale-Up Networking) specification, beginning in 2027, in which Ethernet will compete directly with proprietary interconnects inside the AI rack itself. That is a market expansion most analysts have not fully priced into the model.

The honest risks

Customer concentration is the biggest issue with Arista. A handful of hyperscalers and large enterprises drive most of the AI revenue, and a pause or re-architecting at any one of them creates a meaningful gap. Supply chain for switch ASICs has been tight, and management has noted that revenue could grow faster if components were more available -- which is good news for demand but a real near-term constraint.

Valuation is also full. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio well above the communications-equipment average, meaning any deceleration in AI orders is punished hard. And competition from Nvidia's networking products is the kind of head-to-head competitive risk that does not show up in quarterly results until it does.

Why the underlying setup is so attractive

Two things rarely happen at the same time -- a company with a structural position in a fast-growing market, and a customer set that has signed multi-year capacity commitments and is openly guiding to higher capital spending. Arista has both. Hyperscaler 2026 capital expenditure plans alone are running well above $700 billion across the four largest U.S. buyers, with the network share of that spend rising as cluster sizes scale. Arista does not need to win new categories to grow into that spending -- it just needs to keep its current share.

The AI stocks that get the most attention are the ones consumers can name. The AI stocks that matter most to the underlying infrastructure are the ones the buyers actually need. Arista Networks sells one of the products that no one can build a modern AI cluster without, and it is finally moving from being a niche networking name to being a clear AI infrastructure leader. For investors who want exposure to the part of AI that gets built before any model is trained, this is the company to look at now.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.