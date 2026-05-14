Everus Construction Group (ECG) Price Target Increased by 23.54% to 168.10

The average one-year price target for Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) has been revised to $168.10 / share. This is an increase of 23.54% from the prior estimate of $136.07 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $142.41 to a high of $189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.56% from the latest reported closing price of $160.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everus Construction Group. This is an decrease of 174 owner(s) or 26.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECG is 0.10%, an increase of 38.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.70% to 46,340K shares. The put/call ratio of ECG is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,017K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares , representing an increase of 28.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 115.39% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,582K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,291K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,281K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing an increase of 52.36%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,150K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 0.92% over the last quarter.

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