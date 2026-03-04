Evertz Technologies Ltd. Q3 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Evertz Technologies Ltd. (ET.TO) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$18.46 million, or C$0.24 per share. This compares with C$20.92 million, or C$0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to C$139.33 million from C$136.92 million last year.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$18.46 Mln. vs. C$20.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.24 vs. C$0.27 last year. -Revenue: C$139.33 Mln vs. C$136.92 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.