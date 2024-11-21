News & Insights

Evertec upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

November 21, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette upgraded Evertec (EVTC) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $35, up from $33. The firm thinks the company’s setup has improved given its diversification into Latin American and stabilizing Puerto Rico trends. Evertec’s current valuation is fair and prices in potential downside from macro and currency headwinds as well as Sinqia integration pressure, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

EVTC

