News & Insights

Markets
EVTC

EVERTEC Enters Into ASR Agreement - Quick Facts

March 06, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) has entered into an Accelerated Share Repurchase agreement with Bank of America, N.A. by which the company will repurchase $70 million of its common stock. The ASR is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2024.

Also, EVERTEC Board approved an increase to the share repurchase authorization to an aggregate $220 million and an extension to the expiration date to December 31, 2025. The ASR was executed under this increase. The company noted that, prior to this amendment, the share repurchase program had approximately $137 million remaining.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.