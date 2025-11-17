Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Price Target Increased by 23.53% to 10.71

The average one-year price target for Everspin Technologies (NasdaqGM:MRAM) has been revised to $10.71 / share. This is an increase of 23.53% from the prior estimate of $8.67 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $11.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.04% from the latest reported closing price of $8.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everspin Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRAM is 0.03%, an increase of 16.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.42% to 11,303K shares. The put/call ratio of MRAM is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,126K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 1,861K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 800K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing an increase of 15.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 57.12% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 746K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing an increase of 13.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 44.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 599K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares , representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRAM by 24.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.