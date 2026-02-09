Eversource to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Eversource Energy ES is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.25% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Q4 Expectations for ES

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.11 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 9.90%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $3.53 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 18.86%.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted ES’ Q4 Earnings

Eversource Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from load growth with rising electrification and economic expansion, grid modernization and decarbonization. Eversource Gas Company of Massachusetts, as per approval, implemented a new rate of nearly $62 million in November 2025, which is likely to have a positive impact on fourth-quarter earnings.



During the quarter, the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority unanimously rejected Eversource Energy's $2.4 billion sale of Aquarion Water Company, which is likely to have an adverse impact on the current quarter’s performance and future plans.



Higher operation and maintenance expenses may have partially offset these positive impacts in the fourth quarter. The 7.1 million equity issuance through September 2025 is also likely to have a dilutive impact on fourth-quarter earnings.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for ES

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Eversource Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.27%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Eversource Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Eversource Energy Price and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-eps-surprise | Eversource Energy Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Fortis FTS is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 12. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



FTS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pinned at 62 cents, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.08%.



IDACORP IDA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 19. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pinned at 74 cents, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.71%.



AES AES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



AES’ long-term earnings growth rate is 11.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pinned at 62 cents, which implies a year-over-year increase of 14.81%.

