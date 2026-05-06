Eversource Energy Reveals Increase In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $606.84 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $550.78 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $4.50 billion from $4.11 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $606.84 Mln. vs. $550.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue: $4.50 Bln vs. $4.11 Bln last year.

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