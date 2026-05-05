Eversource Energy to Release Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Eversource Energy ES is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.82% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted ES’ Q1 Earnings

Eversource Energy’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from its position as a pure-play regulated utility focused on advancing the clean energy transition. The company’s ongoing smart meter installations in Massachusetts may have provided additional support. This initiative enhances service reliability by enabling faster outage detection, improving billing accuracy and allowing customers to monitor their energy usage in real time.



The company’s bottom line is also likely to have been supported by higher investments in transmission infrastructure, which may have strengthened service reliability. Disciplined cost control measures are expected to have provided an additional boost to the company’s quarterly performance.



However, higher interest expenses and share dilution may have partially reduced some of the gains in the quarter to be reported.

Q1 Expectations for ES

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $4.21 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 2.3%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for ES

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Eversource Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Eversource Energy Price and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-eps-surprise | Eversource Energy Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.41%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Eversource Energy carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Ameren Corporation AEE is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



AEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 9.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.17 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 9.4%.



Vistra Corporation VST is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.79% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



VST’s long-term earnings growth rate is 18.89%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $2.21 per share, which calls for a massive year-over-year increase of 380.4%.



PPL Corporation PPL is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 8, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



PPL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.52%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 61 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year jump of 1.7%.

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PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.