Eversource Energy Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Eversource Energy (ES) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $421.306 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $72.520 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eversource Energy reported adjusted earnings of $421.3 million or $1.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $3.370 billion from $2.971 billion last year.

Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $421.306 Mln. vs. $72.520 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $3.370 Bln vs. $2.971 Bln last year.

