Eversource Energy Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, '25 EPS View Narrowed

Eversource Energy ES reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 by 6.3%. The bottom line also increased 5.3% from $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues of ES

Revenues of $3.22 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41 billion by 5.4%. However, total revenues rose 5.1% from the year-ago figure of $3.06 billion.

Eversource Energy Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eversource Energy price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eversource Energy Quote

Highlights of ES’ Q3 Results

Total operating expenses were $2.53 billion, up 3.3% year over year due to higher purchased power, purchased natural gas and transmission, higher operations and maintenance expenses and increased energy efficiency programs expenses.



Operating income totaled $688.7 million, up 12.5% year over year.



Interest expenses amounted to $318.1 million, 5.8% higher than the prior-year level.

ES’ Segmental Performance

Electric Transmission: Earnings totaled $185.5 million, up 6.1% year over year. This was due to continued investments in Eversource Energy’s electric transmission system.



Electric Distribution: Earnings amounted to $221.6 million, up 8.9% year over year. This was due to higher revenues from base distribution rate increases at Eversource Energy's New Hampshire and Massachusetts electric businesses, and continued investments in the distribution system.



Natural Gas Distribution: This segment reported a loss of $16.8 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $30.2 million.



Water Distribution: Earnings amounted to $18.9 million compared with $23.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



Eversource Parent & Other Companies: Earnings amounted to $33.3 million compared with $34 million in the year-ago quarter.

ES’ Guidance

Eversource Energy narrowed its 2025 earnings in the range of $4.72-$4.80 per share from the previous range of $4.67-$4.82 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.75 per share, a tad lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



ES expects the long-term EPS growth rate between 5% and 7% through 2029, using $4.57 (in 2024) as a base.

ES’ Zacks Rank

Eversource Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recent Releases

WEC Energy Group WEC reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of 83 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 5%. The bottom line also increased 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s 76 cents.



Operating revenues of $2.10 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.0 billion by around 4.9%. The top line also increased 12.9% from $1.86 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by nearly 8.7%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.7% year over year.



In the third quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $7.96 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.11 billion by 1.86%. However, the top line improved 5.3% year over year.



Edison International EIX reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.34 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 by 8.3%. The bottom line also surged 55% from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.



Edison International's third-quarter operating revenues totaled $5.75 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.61 billion by 2.6%. The top line also increased 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $5.2 billion.

