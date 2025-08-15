Eversource Benefits From Grid Upgrades & Clean Energy Expansion

Eversource Energy ES continues to benefit from its focus to strengthen the infrastructure that assists the company in providing reliable services to its electricity and natural gas customers. ES also gains from the expansion of its renewable operations.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to substandard performance from third parties and stringent regulations.

Factors Acting in Favor of Eversource

Eversource Energy is currently focused on upgrading its electric distribution and transmission infrastructure. The company expects a capital investment of $24.2 billion during 2025-2029, out of which it plans to invest nearly $16.2 billion in electric and natural gas distribution networks and $6.8 billion in the electric transmission segment.



ES will invest nearly $2 billion in the replacement of aging infrastructure, $1.5 billion in the cable underground program, $1 billion in substation development and $0.5 billion in clean energy through 2028. It is working on one of the most innovative low-growth solutions in Cambridge, MA. The $1.5-$1.6 billion Cambridge underground substation is the first of its kind in the United States.



In January 2025, ES announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Aquarion Water Company to the Aquarion Water Authority for $2.4 billion. By effectively reinvesting resources into its core electric and natural gas operations, Eversource will be able to pay down parent company debt with the proceeds of the sale. This should further strengthen its financial position and allow for greater investments in customer reliability.

Headwinds for ES

Eversource outsources certain business functions to third-party suppliers and service providers. Substandard performance by these third parties could harm its business, reputation and results of operations.



The company’s operations are subject to federal, state and local legislative requirements, as well as extensive environmental regulations, relating to the emission of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide, air and water pollution and waste management. Any modification in existing regulations and introduction of new mandates could adversely impact the financial performance of the company.

Utilities Strengthen Transmission & Distribution Systems

In addition to increasing reliability and customer satisfaction, utility companies are making strategic investments in their transmission and distribution infrastructure to take advantage of the opportunities brought about by the expansion of data centers and the larger shift to cleaner energy.



Along with ES, other electric power companies like FirstEnergy FE, NextEra Energy NEE and PPL Corporation PPL are also focused on strengthening their infrastructure.



With planned investments of $28 billion between 2025 and 2029, FirstEnergy will install advanced equipment and technologies that will strengthen and modernize its transmission and distribution infrastructure.



Strengthening of the transmission and renewable generation assets will allow FirstEnergy to transmit electricity even during adverse weather conditions and provide emission-free electricity to customers.



NextEra Energy stands at the forefront of the U.S. clean energy transition, with its vast network of transmission and distribution lines serving as a critical pillar of the long-term growth strategy.



NextEra Energy’s subsidiary, Florida Power & Light, plans to invest nearly $21.7 billion in transmission and distribution projects from 2025 to 2029 to support customer growth and continue hardening the energy grid. This will allow the company to supply power to customers, even during storms.



PPL is investing heavily in upgrading its transmission and distribution infrastructure, including smart grid technologies like advanced metering and automated switching. This leads to a more reliable and resilient energy grid, reducing the frequency and duration of power outages.



From 2025 to 2028, PPL intends to invest $20 billion to upgrade infrastructure and improve service quality. The capital investment for 2025 and 2026 is expected to be $4.3 billion and $5.2 billion, respectively.





