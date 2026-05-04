EverQuote Inc Reveals Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - EverQuote Inc (EVER) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $18.67 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $7.99 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to $190.85 million from $166.63 million last year.

EverQuote Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.67 Mln. vs. $7.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $190.85 Mln vs. $166.63 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 185.0 M To $ 195.0 M

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