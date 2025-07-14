EverQuote, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2025

EverQuote will announce Q2 financial results on August 4, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

EverQuote, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter financial results on August 4, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, the company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, recent developments, and future outlook. The conference call can be accessed via specific toll-free and international numbers or through a live webcast. EverQuote is an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers, enhancing how these companies engage with potential customers through its data and technology platform. For more information, interested parties can visit EverQuote's investor relations website.

$EVER Insider Trading Activity

$EVER insiders have traded $EVER stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID B BLUNDIN has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 228,514 shares for an estimated $6,530,058 .

. JAYME MENDAL (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 108,197 shares for an estimated $2,820,110 .

. DAVID BRAINARD (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 29,077 shares for an estimated $678,313 .

. JULIA BRNCIC (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 26,355 shares for an estimated $661,784 .

. VENTURES, LLLP LINK has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,908 shares for an estimated $340,283 .

. GEORGE R NEBLE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $150,000

JOSEPH SANBORN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,614 shares for an estimated $88,185 .

. JOHN L. SHIELDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $81,860 .

. JON AYOTTE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,898 shares for an estimated $71,923.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EVER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $EVER stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EVER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVER in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EVER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EVER forecast page.

$EVER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVER recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EVER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $38.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $30.0 on 02/24/2025

Full Release



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that it will report second quarter financial results after the market close on Monday, August 4



,



2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.









What:









EverQuote Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

























When:









Monday, August 4, 2025

























Time:









4:30 p.m. ET

























Live Call:









US Toll Free: (800) 715-9871





All Other: +1 (646) 307-1963





Conference ID: 8699350

























Live Webcast and Replay:



http://investors.everquote.com/









About EverQuote







EverQuote operates a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping, connecting consumers with insurance provider customers, which includes both carriers and agents. Our vision is to be the leading growth partner for property and casualty, or P&C, insurance providers. Our results-driven marketplace, powered by our proprietary data and technology platform, is improving the way insurance providers attract and connect with consumers shopping for insurance.





For more information, visit





https://investors.everquote.com





and follow on





LinkedIn





.







Investor Relations Contact:







Brinlea Johnson





The Blueshirt Group





415-489-2193





brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com



