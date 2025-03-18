EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of EverQuote (EVER) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 29.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $28.25 in the previous session. EverQuote has gained 40.3% since the start of the year compared to the 2.3% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 5.1% return for the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 24, 2025, EverQuote reported EPS of $0.33 versus consensus estimate of $0.18 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 10%.

For the current fiscal year, EverQuote is expected to post earnings of $1.18 per share on $626.23 million in revenues. This represents a 34.09% change in EPS on a 25.2% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.30 per share on $697.97 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.03% and 11.46%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

EverQuote may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

EverQuote has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 23.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 10.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 26.4X versus its peer group's average of 10.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, EverQuote currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if EverQuote passes the test. Thus, it seems as though EverQuote shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does EVER Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of EVER have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Allianz SE (ALIZY). ALIZY has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Allianz SE beat our consensus estimate by 4.69%, and for the current fiscal year, ALIZY is expected to post earnings of $3.01 per share on revenue of $107.98 billion.

Shares of Allianz SE have gained 14.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.86X and a P/CF of 12.32X.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is in the top 19% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for EVER and ALIZY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

