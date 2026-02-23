EverQuote Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - EverQuote Inc (EVER) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $57.75 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $12.30 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.5% to $195.32 million from $147.45 million last year.

EverQuote Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $57.75 Mln. vs. $12.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $195.32 Mln vs. $147.45 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 175.0 M To $ 185.0 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.