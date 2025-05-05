EverQuote Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - EverQuote Inc (EVER) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $7.99 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $1.91 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 83.0% to $166.632 million from $91.065 million last year.

EverQuote Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.99 Mln. vs. $1.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $166.632 Mln vs. $91.065 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.