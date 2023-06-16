EverQuote Appoints Joseph Sanborn As CFO

(RTTNews) - EverQuote, Inc. (EVER), Friday announced cost-reduction plans and the appointemnt of Joseph Sanborn as new Chief Financial Officer.

The company plans to implement a structural reduction of over 15% in its non-marketing operating expenses .

"We remain committed to managing expenses throughout our operations. We expect this efficient cost structure will position EverQuote for growth and profitability when the auto insurance carriers return to their normal pattern of acquiring consumers through digital channels," said Jayme Mendal, CEO of EverQuote.

Sanborn, who previously served as EverQuote's Chief Strategy Officer, has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective today. John Wagner, Chief Financial Officer, is leaving EverQuote to pursue other opportunities, but will stay with the Company through the filing of its second quarter financial results in order to ensure a smooth transition.

Sanborn joined EverQuote in September 2019 as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy and has led strategic finance and planning, corporate development and investor relations functions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.