Everpure Expands EDC With ActiveCluster for File Data Mobility

Everpure, Inc. PSTG has advanced its Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC) vision with the introduction of ActiveCluster support for file, a capability designed to enable policy-driven mobility across an organization’s storage fleet. With this launch, data can remain continuously available and move freely across environments without disruption, helping enterprises manage modern workloads more efficiently.

The rapid expansion of AI has significantly increased the need to process unstructured data. Traditional storage systems frequently provide only a portion of the throughput required for modern AI applications, which can leave GPUs waiting for data instead of performing productive work. In addition, policies tied to individual storage arrays often create rigid data silos. Manual management tasks can also introduce errors, making failovers and migrations slower and more complex.

ActiveCluster for file extends traditional high-availability capabilities by introducing fleet-level data mobility across file environments. Integrated with Fusion and embedded in the Purity operating environment, the feature allows organizations to centrally define availability and mobility policies. These policies are then automatically enforced across the entire fleet, helping reduce manual configuration and administrative overhead.

The solution offers simplified setup through policy-based management, continuous file access even during outages and the ability to move workloads seamlessly across arrays to meet service-level agreements. It also supports a cloud-style operating model where availability and data mobility function autonomously based on defined policies. ActiveCluster for file is expected to become generally available in the second quarter of 2026 through a non-disruptive upgrade to the Purity operating environment, without requiring new hardware or downtime.

Everpure is advancing its EDC strategy to help organizations manage data as a unified, enterprise-wide service. Powered by the Purity operating system and enhanced with Fusion v2, the EDC approach replaces siloed storage systems with a software-defined data platform that automates storage operations and enables consistent policy-based management across environments.

Taking a Look at How PSTG’s Competitors are Gaining From AI

NetApp Inc. NTAP is gaining from strong demand for AI solutions. Customer adoption grew sharply, with roughly 200 AI infrastructure and data-modernization deals closed in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. It continued expanding its leadership in enterprise AI with the introduction of AFX, a high-performance, NVIDIA-certified storage platform for demanding AI workloads and AIDE, an integrated AI data engine within ONTAP that streamlines data discovery, curation, governance and real-time vectorization. The launch of AI reference architectures with NVIDIA (AIDP), Intel (AIPod Mini), Cisco (FlexPod) and Lenovo (AIPod), and certification for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, indicates NetApp is deeply embedded in the evolving AI stack. NetApp expects fiscal 2026 to be a pivotal year for enterprise AI storage.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX is leveraging HAMR technology through its Mozaic platform to address surging AI-driven data storage demand. Higher-capacity drives enable denser storage and lower total cost of ownership, making them attractive for cloud service providers managing massive AI datasets. Mozaic-based 3TB-per-disk HAMR drives are already shipping, with strong adoption from major cloud customers and shipments surpassing 1.5 million units. As AI workloads expand from training to large-scale inference, demand for high-capacity nearline storage continues to rise. Seagate is ramping up production and accelerating qualifications with global CSPs, positioning its HAMR roadmap, targeting up to 10TB per disk, to support the long-term storage needs of AI and machine learning applications.

PSTG Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of PSTG have lost 10.7% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Computer-Storage Devices industry’s decline of 9.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PSTG stock is not cheap, as its Value Style Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment. In terms of forward price/earnings, PSTG’s shares are trading at 81.3X, way higher than the industry’s 22.92X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSTG’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been down marginally over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PSTG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

