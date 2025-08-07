Evergy's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

Evergy, Inc. EVRG reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 82 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 7.9%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 90 cents.



Second-quarter adjusted EPS was negatively impacted by milder weather, which resulted in a 26% decrease in cooling degree days, higher operations and maintenance expenses, and an increase in interest and depreciation.

EVRG’s Total Revenues

Quarterly revenues totaled $1.44 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion by 1.9%. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted revenues of $1.45 billion.

Highlights of EVRG’s Q2 Earnings Release

Fuel and purchased power totaled $330.4 million, down 8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $359 million.



Operating and maintenance expenses amounted to $255.1 million, up 7.3% year over year.



Interest expenses totaled $153.8 million, up 7.1% year over year.

EVRG’s Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025 totaled $27.8 million compared with $22 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt as of June 30, 2025 was $12.4 billion compared with $11.81 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2025 was $773.5 million compared with $634.8 million in the year-ago period.

EVRG’s Guidance

Evergy reaffirmed its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $3.92-$4.12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4, lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company reaffirmed its adjusted EPS annual growth target of 4-6% through 2029.

EVRG’s Zacks Rank

Evergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recent Releases

NiSource Inc. NI has reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share of 22 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents by 4.8%. The bottom line was higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings by a penny.



Operating revenues of $1.28 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion by 11.3%. The top line also increased 18.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.08 billion.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG, or PSEG, reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 8.5%. Earnings improved 22.2% from the prior-year reported figure of 63 cents per share.



Operating revenues totaled $2.81 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 billion by 19.6%. The top line also increased 15.8% from the year-ago figure of $2.42 billion.



Duke Energy Corporation's DUK second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.25 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 by 5%. The bottom line also improved 10.6% from $1.13 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating revenues came in at $7.51 billion, which rose 4.7% from $7.17 billion in the year-ago period. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.34 billion by 2.3%.

