Evergy to Post Q4 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

Evergy, Inc. EVRG is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.14% in the last reported quarter.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

EVRG’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, implying a year-over-year surge of 62.86%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.29 billion, indicating an increase of 2.20% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted EVRG's Q4 Earnings

Evergy’s quarterly earnings are expected to have benefited from ongoing investments targeted toward grid modernization and improvement in service reliability. The bottom line is likely to have gained from energy efficiency programs and cost-saving initiatives.



Evergy’s fourth-quarter earnings are also anticipated to have benefited from the Kansas Central Rate Case. The Kansas Corporation Commission issued an order on Sept. 25 approving a unanimous settlement agreement. As a result, the company was allowed to implement the updated rates starting Oct. 1, 2025.



The company is expected to continue benefiting from economic development in its service territories and consequent growth in demand. Earnings are also expected to have gained from the rising demand for data centers.



Higher interest expenses are anticipated to have offset some positives in the fourth quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for EVRG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -6.20%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Evergy has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



IDACORP IDA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 19. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IDA’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pinned at 74 cents, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.71%.



Pinnacle West Capital PNW is expected to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.94% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 3.56%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pegged at 5 cents, which implies a year-over-year surge of 183.33%.



The AES Corporation AES is anticipated to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



AES’ long-term earnings growth rate is 11.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EPS is pinned at 62 cents, which implies a year-over-year increase of 14.81%.

