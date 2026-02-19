Evergy, Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $84.3 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $78.2 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99.8 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $84.3 Mln. vs. $78.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.34 last year.

