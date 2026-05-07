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Evergy, Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

May 07, 2026 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $151.5 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $125 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $161.8 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $151.5 Mln. vs. $125 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.54 last year.

The Board will pay a dividend of $0.6950 per share on June 18 to the shareholders of record as of May 22.

Looking ahead, Evergy, said: “The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.14 to $4.34. Additionally, the company reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 6% to 8%+ through 2030 based on the 2026 adjusted EPS guidance midpoint of $4.24.”

For fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.83.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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