Evergreen Lithium Advances Drilling at Bynoe Project

November 17, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Evergreen Lithium Ltd. (AU:EG1) has released an update.

Evergreen Lithium Ltd. has commenced a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at its Bynoe Lithium Project, following promising aircore drilling results that identified multiple high-priority targets. This marks a significant advancement in their exploration strategy, with the potential to uncover substantial lithium resources in this promising region. The company remains focused on enhancing its geological models to better understand the extent of the lithium-bearing pegmatite fields.

