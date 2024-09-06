Evergreen Corp., Forekast To Merge

(RTTNews) - Evergreen Corp. (EVGR), a special purpose acquisition company, has agreed to merge with Forekast Limited in a transaction that values Forekast at an enterprise value of $105 million. Following the merger, the combined company will operate as Forekast Group

Forekast is a technology managed services provider specializing in augmented intelligence, integrating AI-driven insights to enhance business operations, customer experiences, and workforce capabilities.

Completion of the proposed Business Combination is expected to be in the year end of 2024.

